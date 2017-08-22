Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump plans to announce a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan
- Vladimir Putin names new Russian ambassador to U.S.
- Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he's unaware if Trump plans to pardon him
- Trump's chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, is forced from the White House
German police seize thousands of 'Trump' ecstasy tablets
|Associated Press
German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug Ecstasy in the shape of President Trump's head, a haul with an estimated street value of $45,900.
Police in Osnabrueck, northwest Germany, say they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway Saturday.
They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn't succeeded so were returning home.
Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped Ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.
A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized.
ALSO:
Trump heads to Arizona to tout immigration crackdown and rally supporters
Afghans express hope for Trump's new war strategy, while Pakistanis feel stung by criticism