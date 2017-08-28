Hillary Clinton will go to Wisconsin, this time

California will be among the first stops for Hillary Clinton's upcoming tour touting her new book, “What Happened,” a memoir about her loss to Donald Trump.

Clinton’s only scheduled appearance in California is at UC Davis on Oct. 9, although more stops could be added during her swing through the U.S. and Canada.

The book tour map at the moment looks a lot different from, say, Clinton's campaign trail schedule one year ago, when she was hopscotching between swing states. She didn't visit Wisconsin, one factor her aides have admitted probably contributed to her loss in the state after 32 years of Democratic presidential victories there. She lost reliably Democratic Michigan to Trump, too, in the first win for Republicans there since 1988. It's a safe bet she'll express regret in both states when she speaks in the college town of Ann Arbor on Oct. 24 and in Milwaukee on Nov. 9, one year and one day after the 2016 election.

The remaining U.S. stops are almost entirely in states she won. Clinton's California victory was her largest — she beat Trump here by more than 4.2 million votes.

Clinton’s tour kicks off at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18. Other stops include Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Montreal and Vancouver in Canada.

A book tour website states that other cities will be added once they are confirmed.

Publisher Simon & Schuster told the Associated Press in July that Clinton's book will be a personal memoir of her campaign as well as a "cautionary tale" about Russian interference in the election. The book’s publication date is Sept. 12.

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I've often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net," Clinton writes in the introduction, according to Simon & Schuster. "Now I'm letting my guard down."