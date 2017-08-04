Gov. Jim Justice of W.Va. says he's switching to the Republican Party

As President Trump visited the increasingly conservative state, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he's switching parties to join the Republicans.

Justice told about 9,000 Trump supporters at a rally in Huntington that he will be changing his registration Friday. He recently visited the White House twice with proposals on manufacturing and coal.

Neither he nor Trump are politicians and they both ran to get something done, he said.

"This man is a good man. He's got a backbone. He's got real ideas," Justice said of Trump. "He cares about America. He cares about us in West Virginia."

Trump said they spoke a few weeks ago about working together to open coal mines and create jobs in furniture manufacturing and other forms of manufacturing. "But Gov. Justice did something else very important tonight. He showed the country that our agenda rises above left or right," he said.

Justice was elected in November with just 49% of the vote, 20 percentage points behind Trump's total in the presidential contest in the state. Trump won 77% of West Virginia's Republican primary voters in May.