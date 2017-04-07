Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Pentagon launches Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in retaliation for a poison gas attack
- Trump is in Florida for a high-stakes meeting with China's president
- Rep. Devin Nunes steps aside from Russia probe amid ethics investigation
- Neil M. Gorsuch is set to be confirmed for the Supreme Court, but will the fight break the Senate?
- President Trump removes controversial advisor Stephen K. Bannon from the National Security Council
- Trump's charm offensive: Can his force of personality break through to China's president?
- Map: The military airfield hit by U.S. missiles in a deeply divided Syria
Leader Pelosi wants Speaker Ryan to return House from recess for debate on authorization of Trump's Syria strikes
|Lisa Mascaro
Lawmakers are increasingly concerned that President Trump's military action in Syria needs to be authorized by Congress.
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) called on House Speaker Paul D. Ryan to bring members back from their two-week spring recess to debate an Authorization for Use of Military Force, or AUMF.
The Syria issue has been a complicated one for Congress. Many lawmakers have wanted military action against the more brutal of President Bashar Assad's attacks in the long-running civil war, and approve of Trump's overnight strikes in retaliation for a chemical gas attack that killed dozens of civilians.
But members of both parties are torn over whether the White House has authority to take such actions under a 2001 use of force authorization approved by Congress in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the U.S.
Congress is unlikely to resolve the issue soon. House members left town Thursday for a two-week spring break, and the Senate is expected to be on recess later Friday.
In 2013, lawmakers cut short a summer break to return to Washington to debate then-President Obama's response to Syrian aggression.