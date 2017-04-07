Leader Pelosi wants Speaker Ryan to return House from recess for debate on authorization of Trump's Syria strikes

Lawmakers are increasingly concerned that President Trump's military action in Syria needs to be authorized by Congress.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) called on House Speaker Paul D. Ryan to bring members back from their two-week spring recess to debate an Authorization for Use of Military Force, or AUMF.

The Syria issue has been a complicated one for Congress. Many lawmakers have wanted military action against the more brutal of President Bashar Assad's attacks in the long-running civil war, and approve of Trump's overnight strikes in retaliation for a chemical gas attack that killed dozens of civilians.

But members of both parties are torn over whether the White House has authority to take such actions under a 2001 use of force authorization approved by Congress in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the U.S.

Congress is unlikely to resolve the issue soon. House members left town Thursday for a two-week spring break, and the Senate is expected to be on recess later Friday.

In 2013, lawmakers cut short a summer break to return to Washington to debate then-President Obama's response to Syrian aggression.