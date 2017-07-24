Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Kushner denies any collusion with Russia

McCain says he'll return to Senate for healthcare vote

Sen. John McCain. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is returning to the Senate on Tuesday to vote on GOP healthcare legislation just days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

McCain's office made the dramatic announcement late Monday in a brief statement.

Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Statement released by McCain's office

Republicans are holding a high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

They have almost no margin for error, making the presence of the 80-year-old McCain crucial if the vote is to succeed.

