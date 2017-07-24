Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats unveil a new strategy for midterm elections
- In advance of Senate testimony, Kushner say he has "nothing to hide"
- Trump still doubts Russia meddled in the 2016 election, new comms chief says
- Trump tweets that the president has "complete power" to issue pardons
McCain says he'll return to Senate for healthcare vote
|Associated Press
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is returning to the Senate on Tuesday to vote on GOP healthcare legislation just days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
McCain's office made the dramatic announcement late Monday in a brief statement.
Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.
Republicans are holding a high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."
They have almost no margin for error, making the presence of the 80-year-old McCain crucial if the vote is to succeed.