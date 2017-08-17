Nancy Pelosi calls on House Speaker Paul Ryan to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol

The fight over Confederate statues is coming to the U.S. Capitol.

The marbled halls have long been home to memorials for leaders of the Confederacy, and opposition to them has flared from time to time.

But now, in the aftermath of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., and President Trump's defense of what many see as nods to the country's segregated and slave-holding past, some lawmakers want them out.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) on Thursday called on Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) to start the process for their removal.

“The Confederate statues in the halls of Congress have always been reprehensible," said Pelosi.

"If Republicans are serious about rejecting white supremacy, I call upon Speaker Ryan to join Democrats to remove the Confederate statues from the Capitol immediately."

A day earlier, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced he would file legislation to have the Confederate statues removed.