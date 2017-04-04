North Korea fires another ballistic missile, South Korea says

The North Korean flag flies over that country's embassy in Beijing last month.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korean officials said.

The missile -- fired from the North's eastern coastal town of Sinpo on Wednesday morning -- flew about 37 miles, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It gave no further details.

U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement that the missile was initially assessed as a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile.

The launch was made as South Korean and U.S. troops are conducting their springtime drills that the government in Pyongyang views as a rehearsal for invasion. The allies say the drills set to run until the end of this month are defensive.

North Korea often responds to the drills with its own military training and harsh rhetoric.

Pyongyang is pushing hard to upgrade its weapons systems. Many weapons experts say the North could have a functioning nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. within a few years. It carried out two nuclear tests last year.