President Trump calls Sen. Blumenthal 'phony Vietnam con artist'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks about a lawsuit filed against President Trump alleging he violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution on June 20.

President Trump is lashing out at Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling him a “phony Vietnam con artist” shortly after the Democratic lawmaker said the investigation into Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign must be pursued.

Blumenthal was interviewed Monday morning on CNN, answering questions about the Justice Department targeting leakers, sanctions on North Korea and reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury.

In a series of tweets, Trump said: “Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!”

Blumenthal, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves during Vietnam, apologized in 2010 for saying he had served in Vietnam.