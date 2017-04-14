President Trump's decision to drop 'mother of all bombs' gains plaudits from conservatives after recent flip-flops

On the campaign trail, then-candidate Donald Trump said he would wipe out Islamic State.



On Thursday he dropped what the military calls the “mother of all bombs” on Islamic State targets in Afghanistan.

Trump, in measured comments after the strike, said he was proud of the military and that he felt it was a “successful” operation.



The move by Trump sticks to a campaign pledge that he’ll focus on defeating the Islamic State, which comes after a week of flip-flops on various campaign promises. On Thursday, in this space, we noted that some in conservative media where not happy with his recent shifts on issues ranging from China to NATO.

It appears at least some in conservative media are now pleased with Trump’s attack on Islamic State.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

The US military just dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS in its first ever combat use (Independent Journal Review)



“The United States just sent a clear message to the jihadists trying to gain a foothold in the country and its one for the history books. The United States dropped a MOAB bomb (Mother of all Bombs) on the tunnels ISIS uses,” notes the piece. “The MOAB is a 21,000-pound bomb and is the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal.”

…And this from Rush Limbaugh:

“I ask you to think back to the campaign, what did Donald Trump say about ISIS? He said we’re gonna take ’em out. We’ve had a bunch of pansies and wussies that haven’t had a serious moment about it. …So here comes the biggest bomb, nonnuclear bomb, dropped in Afghanistan on an ISIS location.”

Rep. Steve King is ‘very disappointed’ about Trump’s inaction on amnesty (Daily Caller)

He’s an immigration hard-liner, who was drawn to Trump for his vows to crack down on illegal immigration.

But as Trump approaches the 100-day mark of his presidency, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) told the Daily Caller he is “very disappointed on the lack of action” from the White House on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA).

Trump has signed executive orders on immigration, vowing to make deportations of immigrants in the country illegally with criminal records a top priority.

He has not, however, sought to focus on those in DACA, which shields people from deportation. Many with DACA status were brought to the country as babies by their parents.

Our three presidents born in 1946 (TownHall)

While Trump, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are very different, they have at least one thing in common: All were born in the summer of 1946.

Trump in June, Bush in July and Clinton in August.

This piece by Michael Barone in TownHall notes the influence of their generation and their different political paths.

“The U.S. Census Bureau considers 1946 to be the first year of the baby boom, a remarkable and unpredicted sudden surge in births in the United States and numerous other countries,” he writes. “The leading edge of the baby-boom generation, the oldest members of an enormous age cohort, has made its mark on American life. Growing up in an era of postwar conformity, they insisted on doing their own thing.”