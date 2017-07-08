Protests continue as G-20 summit ends in Hamburg

Huge protests were still raging in Hamburg, Germany, as the G-20 summit ended on Saturday evening, following a night of violent riots and looting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the “unfettered violence and unrestrained brutality” on Saturday and said there was “not the slightest justification for looting, arson and brutal attacks on police.”

In a sign of how the demonstrations have overshadowed the gathering of leaders from 20 of the world's biggest economies, Merkel spent much of a closing news conference thanking the police and defending her decision to hold the summit in Hamburg, which has a well-known anti-capitalist scene.

“We had to do this [the summit] in a big city because of the hotels. The police officers did their best and still are doing their best,” Merkel said.

Crowds of about 55,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg on Saturday, the last day of the G-20 summit.

Police officers arrested 43 people and detained 96 on Friday night during a raid of houses in the city's left-wing Schanzenviertel district. Police raided one street in the area after masked protesters threw molotov cocktails from rooftops at officers, Hamburg police spokesman Jörg Schneider said.

The department called in a special armed unit for the raid.

A group of 500 protesters looted a single grocery store in the neighborhood.

“There has never been this kind of excess of violence in Hamburg,” Schneider said.

“Today is another dangerous day even if the summit is over,” he added.

Thousands of protesters were still marching when Merkel left the congress hall where the G-20 summit was held to meet with police officers and Hamburg's mayor on Friday evening.

She told journalists the German government will compensate victims of the violent protests.

Police have used water cannons and pepper spray on crowds and blocked off streets with armored vehicles.

Since the demonstrations started on Wednesday, 213 police officers have been injured. Schneider said the department does not record the number of injured demonstrators.