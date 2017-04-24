State Department is promoting Trump's Mar-a-Lago in online blog post

President Trump's oceanside Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida has gained considerable airtime and tweet time since Trump took office and dubbed it his winter White House.

It now has official attention from the State Department.

The State Department's "Share America" website, which shares "compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate," published a blog post about the compound ahead of Trump's April 6 meeting there with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It doesn't note the discussion and debate over whether the U.S. government should promote Trump's privately owned club, which charges $200,000 to join.

The post describes the history of the Palm Beach estate, which heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post donated to the U.S. government in her will in 1973 – 12 years before Trump purchased it.

At least one U.S. embassy, in London, is sharing the post online as well.

Washington Post reporter Abby Phillips noted the post Monday on Twitter, and Hillary Clinton's former campaign spokesperson Josh Schwerin criticized it as inappropriate government promotion of Trump's business interests.

Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago eight times since he took office in January. According to Politifact, each trip costs taxpayers millions of dollars.