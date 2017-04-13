Syrian president calls poison gas attack 'fabrication' to justify U.S. strike, according to report

Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly called the poison gas attack that left dozens dead in Syria a “fabrication” by the United States and the West to justify a military strike.

In an interview in Damascus with the AFP news agency, Assad said it was “not clear” if the attack even happened. His claims are disputed by gruesome images and videos that spread widely on social media after the April 4 attack.

"You have a lot of fake videos now," Assad told AFP. "We don't know whether those dead children were killed in Khan Sheikhoun. Were they dead at all?"

In the interview, Assad repeatedly insisted that Syrian forces gave up their arsenal of chemical weapons in 2013, AFP reported.

"Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists,” Assad said. “They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack."

He said his forces were not obstructed by the U.S. strike.

"Our firepower, our ability to attack the terrorists hasn't been affected by this strike,” he said.

U.S. officials said the April 4 chemical weapons attack was carried out by Assad’s forces. Following the attack, photos and videos on social media showed lifeless bodies of children next to surviving victims gasping for air, foam bubbling from their mouths.

Two days after the gas attack, President Trump ordered dozens of cruise missiles launched against an airfield in central Syria.