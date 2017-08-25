Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President directs Pentagon to reimpose transgender ban in the military
- Trump under pressure to end deferred deportations for "dreamers"
- U.S. adds economic sanctions on Venezuela
- Trump will monitor Hurricane Harvey from Camp David
- Top White House advisor criticizes Trump's response to Charlottesville
- Trump foes question his mental stability, cite 25th Amendment as means to remove him
- Trump tweets against, among others, former director of national intelligence James Clapper