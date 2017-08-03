President Trump told Mexico's president the border wall was "the least important thing we are talking about," according to a transcript of the January call posted by The Washington Post on Thursday.

The Post said it obtained the transcripts of Trump’s talks with President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from White House staff.

During the call with Nieto, held just a week after the president took office, Trump told Nieto to stop saying Mexico would never pay for the wall.

"If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I can't live with that," he said.

Peña Nieto resisted, saying that Trump’s repeated threats had placed “a very big mark on our back, Mr. President.” He warned, "my position has been and will continue to be very firm, saying that Mexico cannot pay for the wall."

The two leaders also discussed the politics of the border wall and the so-called "tough hombres" that Trump has said are driving the Mexican drug trade.

Here are some of the transcript's choice quotes from Trump.