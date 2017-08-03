Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump quietly signs the Russia sanctions bill that restricts his authority
- The president endorses legislation for a "merit-based" immigration system slashing legal immigrants
- Justice Department is investigating colleges' affirmative action policies for student admissions
- Trump "weighed in as any father would" on his son's statement, the White House acknowledges
- Republicans say they want to turn away from Obamacare to tax reform and other issues
Transcripts of Trump's calls with world leaders reveal testy president worried about the politics of immigration
|Kelcey Caulder
President Trump told Mexico's president the border wall was "the least important thing we are talking about," according to a transcript of the January call posted by The Washington Post on Thursday.
The Post said it obtained the transcripts of Trump’s talks with President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from White House staff.
During the call with Nieto, held just a week after the president took office, Trump told Nieto to stop saying Mexico would never pay for the wall.
"If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I can't live with that," he said.
Peña Nieto resisted, saying that Trump’s repeated threats had placed “a very big mark on our back, Mr. President.” He warned, "my position has been and will continue to be very firm, saying that Mexico cannot pay for the wall."
The two leaders also discussed the politics of the border wall and the so-called "tough hombres" that Trump has said are driving the Mexican drug trade.
Here are some of the transcript's choice quotes from Trump.
Believe it or not, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important talk about.
You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with, and we are willing to help you with that big-league. But they have to be knocked out and you have not done a good job of knocking them out.
But the fact is we are both in a little bit of a political bind because I have to have Mexico pay for the wall – I have to.
In a Jan. 28 call with Australia's prime minister, which did not go well and ended abruptly, Trump touched on a different sort of immigration policy.
He said accepting refugees in the United States would "kill" him politically.
But Turnbull reminded the U.S. president taking the refugees had already been agreed to.
“There is nothing more important in business or politics than a deal is a deal,” Turnbull said. “You can certainly say that it was not a deal that you would have done, but you are going to stick with it.”
Excerpts from Trump's remarks during that call:
This is going to kill me. I am the world's greatest person that does not want to let people into the country.
I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.
Turnbull responded, "[N]one of these people are from the conflict zone. They are basically economic refugees from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. That is the vast bulk of them. They have been under our supervision for over three years now and we know exactly everything about them."
When Trump wanted the call to end, half an hour earlier than scheduled, he chastised the Australian leader.
I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.