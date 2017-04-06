Trump considering military strike on Syria in response to poison gas attack

President Trump is considering military action against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government as a response to a poison gas attack that killed more than 70 people, many of them children, in northern Syria this week.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis is expected to present Trump with a list of options on a limited operation -- likely an airstrike -- that would degrade Syria’s military's capabilities and forces, hamper its ability to deliver chemical weapons and deter future use of banned nerve agents, according to U.S. officials.

Trump is expected to meet Thursday night with members of his National Security Council at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he is starting a two-day summit with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Administration officials and top Pentagon officers are considering limited air attacks on military targets, including aircraft, airfields and other facilities, the officials said.

Any military action would seek to hobble Assad’s military capabilities while avoiding inadvertently hitting the Russian and Iranian troops that are mixed in -- and fighting alongside -- the Syrian military in many parts of the country.

It is an abrupt reversal for the Trump administration, which earlier this week indicated it was indifferent to whether Assad, who is battling rebels in a civil war, remained in power.

Top congressional members have been briefed on options for military action against Assad, officials said.

Pentagon planners went to work after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday night, one day after U.S radar and surveillance systems detected a fixed-wing Syrian aircraft drop bombs near a hospital in the rebel-held area around Khan Sheikhoun in northwestern province of Idlib, officials said.

Minutes after the attack, photos and videos emerged on social media that showed lifeless bodies of children, eyes open, sprawled on the ground alongside surviving victims with foam bubbling from their mouths as they gasped for air.

“That crosses many, many lines,” Trump said on Wednesday. “Beyond a red line — many, many lines.”

In 2013, months after President Obama had said Syria would cross a “red line” if it used chemical weapons, the White House came under intense pressure to respond after Assad’s forces used nerve gas that killed more than 1,400 people in a rebel held area in Damascus.

But Obama ultimately backed down, focusing instead on an international effort that officials said ultimately disarmed Assad of his chemical weapons arsenal and production facilities.

U.S. defense officials said they could potentially use U.S. warships to launch cruise missiles from hundreds of miles offshore, well out of range of Syrian air defenses.

The Navy destroyer Porter, which launched Tomahawk missiles during the opening stage of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, is in the region, along with the guided missile destroyer Ross.

The Pentagon also can use stealth aircraft to slip past Syrian advanced radar and defense systems, although as one U.S. defense official noted, “The use of manned aircraft would obviously increase the risk” to U.S. personnel.

The president has not sought congressional authorization to use military force to punish Assad's government, which has strenuously denied using chemical weapons, blaming the rebels instead.

Some GOP leaders have urged Trump to use military action in Syria. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) released a statement advocating attacks to ground Assad's air force.

“This capability provides Assad a strategic advantage in his brutal slaughter of innocent civilians, both through the use of chemical weapons as well as barrel bombs, which kill far more men, women and children on a daily basis,” the statement.

“This is a test of the new administration, but also for our entire country,” they said. “Assad is trying to see what he can get away with. The rest of the region and the world is also watching to see how our country will respond, and what that means for them.”