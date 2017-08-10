Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump to get briefed on worsening opioid epidemic
- President Trump, who got five draft deferments, renews attack on Democrat's military record
- Vice President Mike Pence denies 2020 presidential ambitions
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions steps up investigations of leaks to reporters
Trump jabs Senate majority leader, again: 'Can you believe that Mitch McConnell...couldn't get it done.
|Lisa Mascaro
President Trump was at it again Thursday, lashing out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over the Republican Congress' failure to pass a new healthcare bill.
The escalating attacks, now in a second day, underscore the rocky relationship between the White House and what typically would be the president's allies from his party in Congress.
Picking fights with the Senate GOP leader -- after Trump's on-again-off-again relationship with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) -- show how difficult it will be for Republicans to reach the goals on their agenda heading into the fall.
Congress has a full to-do list when lawmakers return from their recess in September, with must-pass bills to raise the debt ceiling and continue funding the government. Coordination will be needed to ensure passage and avert a fiscal crisis or shutdown.
But on a summer day in August, Trump appears less worried about those battles as he rehashes what could have been.