Trump downplays Bannon's role: 'I like Steve, but ...'

President Trump says his chief strategist Steve Bannon joined his campaign “very late,” downplaying the notion that Bannon is an influential member of his team.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump was asked about infighting among top members of his administration in which Bannon is said to be a center figure.

Trump said, “I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late.”

Trump said he had already jumped major hurdles in the campaign by that time, beating “all the senators and all the governors” before he met Bannon.

The president added, “I'm my own strategist and it wasn't like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary,” referring to general election opponent Hillary Clinton.