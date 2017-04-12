Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Chinese leader urges Trump to seek peaceful solution in North Korea
- Republicans wins Kansas House race, but it was embarrassingly close
- White House spokesman Sean Spicer apologizes for Holocaust gaffe
- After a confirmation battle, Neil M. Gorsuch joins the Supreme Court
- The Trump administration gives mixed messages about its goals in Syria
Trump downplays Bannon's role: 'I like Steve, but ...'
|Associated Press
President Trump says his chief strategist Steve Bannon joined his campaign “very late,” downplaying the notion that Bannon is an influential member of his team.
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump was asked about infighting among top members of his administration in which Bannon is said to be a center figure.
Trump said, “I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late.”
Trump said he had already jumped major hurdles in the campaign by that time, beating “all the senators and all the governors” before he met Bannon.
The president added, “I'm my own strategist and it wasn't like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary,” referring to general election opponent Hillary Clinton.