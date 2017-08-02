Trump is pushing for a 'merit-based' immigration system that slashes the number of legal immigrants

President Trump is pushing forward with his promise of a harder line on legal immigration, endorsing on Wednesday a Senate proposal to slash the number of immigrants admitted to the United States while favoring those with certain education levels and skills.

Trump is expected to announce his support for such an overhaul of immigration law during an event at the White House with conservative Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia.

For weeks, White House staff have been working closely with Cotton and Perdue on legislation to restrict how the United States admits immigrants and to move to what Trump has described as a "merit-based" system similar to that used in Australia and Canada.

The proposal has been praised by hard-line immigration groups, including NumbersUSA and the Federation of Immigration Reform, that advocate for lower immigration levels. But immigration advocacy groups are opposed, as are many economists who say the nation, with an aging population and low fertility rate, should be encouraging an influx of younger workers to spur economic growth.

The current U.S. immigration system favors uniting family members with relatives already in the country. It was built on the premise that any person, regardless of how much education or money they have, can come to the United States and create a productive life for themselves.

The prospects for the proposed immigration overhaul are dim. Any such changes would require support from moderate Republican senators such as Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and many Senate Democrats oppose making partial changes to immigration law without creating a pathway to legal status for immigrants who arrived in the country illegally and put down roots.

For Trump, supporting the proposal is something of a reversal. He has repeatedly said he doesn't want to reduce the total number of immigrants admitted each year, yet the proposal by Cotton and Perdue would cut legal immigration by more than half.

Trump has also been reluctant to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, started by President Obama, which provides work authorizations to immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump called the program "unconstitutional" during the presidential campaign, but also has expressed sympathy toward people who are in this country illegally through no fault of their own and were raised here.

At a rally in Ohio last week, Trump praised Cotton and Perdue and said he was working with the senators to replace "today's low-scale system, just a terrible system where anybody comes in."

"We want a merit-based system, one that protects our workers, our taxpayers, and one that protects our economy. We want it merit-based," Trump said.