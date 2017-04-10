Neil M. Gorsuch was sworn in as the newest Supreme Court justice on Monday in a public White House ceremony, less than two hours after a private oath-taking at the high court.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy administered the oath under bright sunshine in the Rose Garden, with President Trump in attendance.

Gorsuch’s confirmation was the first major victory of the Trump administration, but it came at a cost. The 49-year-old former appeals court judge assumes his post after a bruising battle in which Republicans fought down Democratic objections by changing the rules for approving Supreme Court nominations.

WATCH: Gorsuch is sworn in to the Supreme Court

Trump called the swearing-in an “historic moment” and said it came amid “a process of reviewing and renewing and also rebuilding our country.”

The president declared: “I got it done in the first 100 days!”

Gorsuch said he was humbled by his accession to the high court and promised to be a "faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation."

The earlier oath-taking, held at the justices' conference room, was presided over by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. before a small audience consisting only of Gorsuch’s family and his court colleagues.

The addition of Gorsuch as the 113th Supreme Court justice comes in time for him to take part in crucial high court proceedings in a religious-rights dispute. It centers on a Missouri law that prohibits churches from getting public money for general assistance programs.