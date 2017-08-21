Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
Trump, who once backed withdrawal from Afghanistan, will try to sell the nation on deeper involvement
|Noah Bierman, Brian Bennett and Lisa Mascaro
President Trump, who as a private citizen blamed “stupid leaders” for prolonging the war in Afghanistan, plans to make a prime-time speech Monday in an attempt to sell Americans on his proposal for deeper involvement there.
It’s another challenge for a president who rose to popularity as a sharp-elbowed commentator in the public arena, now being forced to confront the tough realities of war and peace through the lens of American security and interests in what has become the nation’s longest war.
Militants serving the Taliban, Islamic State and other militias have wrought more violence and instability in Afghanistan over the past year, increasing pressure on Western forces brought in to bolster overmatched Afghan security forces.
Trump delivers the speech, an important milestone in any presidency, as his temperament and focus have been criticized by influential lawmakers in his own party and by a public who, according to polls, has not been convinced of his leadership abilities.
Even as he prepared for the sobering task Monday night, he showed his penchant for distraction, tweeting a morning complaint about the “very dishonest Fake News Media.”
His long record on Twitter shows Trump’s quick transformation on the issue.
“We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let's get out!” Trump tweeted in 2013, one of several similar statements he made that year.
Less than four years later, Trump is expected to authorize some 4,000 more U.S. troops for counter-terrorism missions, as well as U.S. advisors who will work on the front lines. That’s on top of 8,400 U.S. and 5,000 North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops already in the country, advising Afghan security forces.
On the campaign trail, Trump spoke more often about the need to win wars, while disdaining efforts at nation-building that have plunged past administrations into longer engagements.
Trump made the newest troop decision over the weekend after a meeting with his military advisors on Friday at Camp David.
Trump was presented with three options, according to a former national security official familiar with the internal administration deliberations: 1) Scale back to a skeletal presence 2) Deploy only a robust counter-terrorism operation headed by Joint Special Operations Command and the Central Intelligence Agency 3) Increase troop levels by 4,000 to 5,000 while at the same time increasing counter-terrorism operations.
Trump seems to have chosen the third option.
Calls for more troops or money will almost certainly run into a coalition of resistance from liberal Democrats and libertarian-leaning Republicans who reject a muscular military presence.
On Monday, Rep. Thom Massie (R-Ky.) was among those reminding the president of the opposition from the right.