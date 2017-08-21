Trump, who once backed withdrawal from Afghanistan, will try to sell the nation on deeper involvement

President Trump, who as a private citizen blamed “stupid leaders” for prolonging the war in Afghanistan, plans to make a prime-time speech Monday in an attempt to sell Americans on his proposal for deeper involvement there.

It’s another challenge for a president who rose to popularity as a sharp-elbowed commentator in the public arena, now being forced to confront the tough realities of war and peace through the lens of American security and interests in what has become the nation’s longest war.

Militants serving the Taliban, Islamic State and other militias have wrought more violence and instability in Afghanistan over the past year, increasing pressure on Western forces brought in to bolster overmatched Afghan security forces.

Trump delivers the speech, an important milestone in any presidency, as his temperament and focus have been criticized by influential lawmakers in his own party and by a public who, according to polls, has not been convinced of his leadership abilities.

Even as he prepared for the sobering task Monday night, he showed his penchant for distraction, tweeting a morning complaint about the “very dishonest Fake News Media.”

His long record on Twitter shows Trump’s quick transformation on the issue.

“We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let's get out!” Trump tweeted in 2013, one of several similar statements he made that year.