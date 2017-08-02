Trump quietly signs Russia sanctions bill

President Trump quietly signed legislation Wednesday that imposes new sanctions on Russia and limits his ability to remove them.

Trump signed the bill without cameras, sending out a statement later in the morning. He had opposed the new sanctions on Moscow but had little choice about signing the bill after nearly unanimous votes in both houses of Congress approved it, all but guaranteeing any veto would be overriden.

The bill, which also imposes new sanctions on Iran and North Korea, prevents American companies from investing in many energy projects that are funded by Russian government interests.

It also prevents Trump from unilaterally lifting the sanctions. It thus marked an unusual move by Congress to tie the president's hands on foreign policy.

Trump did not want to give up that leverage.

In a statement accompanying his signature, Trump called some parts of the bill "clearly unconstitutional," but said he would "expect to honor" its key provisions.

“While I favor tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilizing behavior by Iran, North Korea, and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed,” he wrote. Some parts of the bill “displace the President's exclusive constitutional authority to recognize foreign governments” while others exceed Congress' authority by imposing time limits on the executive branch, the signing statement said.

Trump wrote that he would nonetheless honor the law’s requirement that he submit to a congressional review before terminating the sanctions, while still reserving the right to enforce the law “in a manner consistent with the President’s constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations.” The argument could lay some groundwork for Trump if he should choose to fight Congress later over the bill’s restrictions.

But the vote in Congress, 98-2 in the Senate and 419-3 in the House, were strong signs that lawmakers do not trust Trump to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump has repeatedly praised, amid the widening federal investigation into possible coordination last year between his presidential campaign and Moscow.

Passage of the sanctions bill already has sparked a harsh reaction in Moscow.

Putin announced last week that the United States would need to shed 755 personnel, including U.S. diplomats, from its embassy and consulates in Russia. President Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats, said to be spies, from the United States last December.

