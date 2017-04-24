Trump's 'big announcement' on tax reform this week won't be that big

President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin arrive at the Treasury building on Friday.

President Trump promised a "big announcement" this week on one of his signature issues -- tax reform.

But if you're looking for all the long-awaited details of his promised "massive tax cut" for businesses and individuals, you'll have to wait a while longer.

The White House now says that Trump simply "will be outlining principles for tax reform" during his much-ballyhooed Wednesday event.

That's a far cry from what Trump promised last week.

"We'll be having a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform," Trump said during a speech at the Treasury Department on Friday.

"The process has begun long ago, but it will formally begin on Wednesday," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the told the Associated Press in an interview that,"I shouldn't tell you this, but we're going to be announcing, probably on Wednesday, tax reform."

He provided no new details then, but said, "It will be bigger, I believe, than any tax cut ever. Maybe the biggest tax cut we've ever had."

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to again tout his "big tax reform" announcement this week.