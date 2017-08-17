Embattled Bannon causes storm with comments to liberal writer

The political world's latest feast is chewing over the stunningly candid comments of Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump's polarizing and already embattled chief strategist, trashing associates and policies on North Korea and China -- to a liberal writer, no less.

This dish isn't quite as wild as last month's phone call from Anthony Scaramucci to a New Yorker reporter. That one cost Scaramucci his job 10 days in for its combination of profanity, allusions to sex acts and backstabbing.

Still, Bannon knew that history when he decided to unload his opinions to the liberal co-editor of the American Prospect, Robert Kuttner, whom he had never met.

He is either very confident in his job status or wants to get a few things off his chest before seeing the exit.

Bannon spoke openly about dispatching rivals in the administration, including in the Defense and State departments, who oppose his drive to confront China on trade. “They’re wetting themselves,” he added.

And he flatly contradicted Trump's strategy of tough talk in the face of North Korea's nuclear threat: “There’s no military solution, forget it."

"Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, " Bannon said. "There’s no military solution here, they got us.”

Trump has all but declared victory after Kim Jong Un tamped down his threats to attack Guam this week.