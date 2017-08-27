President Trump said Sunday he would visit hurricane-hit Texas as soon as it was possible to do so without interfering with rescue efforts.

The state’s Republican governor, Greg Abbott, praised the response of federal authorities to the deadly storm, saying Texas was getting “absolutely everything we need” from the White House.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. It is blamed for at least two deaths, more than a dozen injuries, and widespread heavy flooding that has struck major cities such as Houston and Corpus Christi.

“We could not be more appreciative of what the federal government has done, from the president on down,” Abbott said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Appearing on the same program, Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security advisor, said the president’s travel would be planned so as not to interfere with lifesaving activity.

“The president wants to go to show his support,” Bossert said. “He doesn’t want to go to get in the way, and he’s been very clear about that.”