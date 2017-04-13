Trump signs law that allows states to deny funding to Planned Parenthood

Donald Trump signed a law Thursday that allows states to deny certain federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

The measure overturns a regulation finalized at the end of President Obama's administration that explicitly prevented states from denying federal Title X family planning funds to clinics, like Planned Parenthood, that also provide abortion services.

Under longstanding practices, federal funds could not be used for abortions, but they could go to abortion clinics that provided other healthcare services. As of 2014, roughly 3% of the services provided by Planned Parenthood were abortion-related.

Vice President Mike Pence was the tie-breaking vote for the bill in the Senate last month after Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke from their Republican colleagues to oppose it.

The signing was done behind closed doors and without media present.