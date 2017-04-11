Trump signs off on Montenegro's upcoming entry into NATO

Montenegrin sailors are shown aboard the warship Koto" in the harbor of Bar, Montenegro, on March 15.

President Trump has signed off on Montenegro's upcoming accession into NATO, helping pave the way for the military alliance's expansion in the Balkans.

The White House said in a statement Tuesday that Trump looks forward to welcoming Montenegro as the 29th member of the NATO alliance at next month's meeting in Brussels.

The Senate in March voted overwhelmingly to ratify the tiny Balkan nation's entry into the alliance.

Russia strongly opposes the expansion of the Western military alliance in a region it considers part of its strategic sphere of interest.

Trump's move comes ahead of his White House meeting on Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.