Trump picks longtime loyalist for toughest job in Washington: directing his communications strategy

Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's most loyal and longest serving aides, is taking on one of the most thankless jobs in politics: serving as his communications director.

The job is only temporary, according to the White House, which promises that a permanent communications director will be named "at the appropriate time." The source declined to be identified in keeping with White House practice, though past communications directors as well as the president have derided reporters' reliance on unnamed sources.

Hicks, 28, who first worked in the Trump Organization and for Ivanka Trump, served as Donald Trump's campaign spokesperson and has been a senior aide in the White House since Trump's inauguration.

If only for an interim, she takes a job that already has a troubled history in Trump's young White House. Depending on how one counts, Hicks is the fourth communications director the president has chosen since the election.

Trump's first pick for the job, Jason Miller, backed out before the president was inaugurated.He was replaced by Sean Spicer, who held a dual role as communications director and press secretary initially in January.

Michael Dubke, a veteran Republican media consultant, was brought on as communications director between February and early June.

When Dubke exited, Spicer resumed the dual duties until Anthony Scaramucci was enlisted as communications director last month. "The Mooch" had an explosive 10-day tenure, which ended when he was pushed out after making a number of incendiary comments about other members of the White House team to a reporter. Scaramucci never technically held the job, not making it long enough to get sworn in.

Spicer resigned from Trump's staff in opposition to Scaramucci getting the job, but he had been filling in at the White House at least through the beginning of this week.

The job has proven especially difficult because Trump tends to ignore communications advice from his aides, tweeting often, holding impromptu press conferences and undercutting media strategies and talking points cooked up by his staff. He is also obsessed with the flood of leaks that have plagued the White House amid internal turf battles.

Trump's staff members have repeatedly called the president his own best communicator.

As recently as Tuesday, aides were stunned when Trump turned a planned announcement on infrastructure policy into a free-wheeling press conference in which he drew widespread political criticism for equating the role of white supremacists and those protesting against them in the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Those factors may make finding a replacement difficult.

“Clearly, nobody else qualified is willing to fill the job,” said Rick Tyler, a veteran Republican media consultant. “Most communications people understand communications and the media and how to be effective in a very different way than Trump does.”

Most political consultants have urged Trump to focus on his policy agenda "Most of the time, he's focused on petty personal grievances and wars with the media,” Tyler said.