- President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, is forced from the White House
- Members of White House arts committee quit to protest Trump's response to Charlottesville
- Navy fires commander of a U.S. destroyer that collided with a freighter, killing 7 sailors
- Jewish Americans angry over Trump equating neo-Nazi groups with counter-protesters
- Trump laments the removal of Confederate monuments as a loss to history and culture
Trump tweets about 'anti-police agitators' as counter-protesters confront far-right rally in Boston
