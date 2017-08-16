U.S. military leaders condemn racism following Trump's comments on Charlottesville violence

America's top-ranking military officers spoke out forcefully against racial bigotry and extremism, a rare public foray into domestic politics that revealed growing unease at the Pentagon with some of President Trump's policies and views.

The members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff -- the senior uniformed brass of the Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force -- all posted messages on their official Twitter accounts to denounce the far-right extremists behind Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The messages did not mention Trump, who is the commander in chief, by name. But the rebuke seemed clear in several posts given the bipartisan furor over Trump's insistence Tuesday that "both sides" were at fault for the violence.

“The Army doesn't tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks,” Gen. Mark Milley, chief of staff of the Army, tweeted Wednesday. “It's against our Values and everything we've stood for since 1775.”

The social media posts suggest the growing discomfort at the top ranks of the Pentagon, which supports Trump's calls for a new military build-up but has not implemented his sudden call on Twitter last month to block transgender troops from the armed forces.

Since then, the Pentagon has stated that transgender people will continue to serve openly until the White House issues new guidance through proper channels.

In a raucous exchange with reporters Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York, Trump expressed sympathy for those who seek to preserve statues and monuments to Confederate leaders from the Civil War even as numerous communities moved to take them down as a gesture of racial healing.

The planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville initially drew hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others from across the nation to rally.