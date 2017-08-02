Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump quietly signs the Russia sanctions bill that restricts his authority
- The president endorses legislation for a 'merit-based' immigration system slashing legal immigrants
- Justice Department is probing colleges' affirmative action policies for student admissions
- Trump "weighed in as any father would" on statement, spokeswoman acknowledged
- Republicans say they want to turn away from Obamacare to tax reform and other issues
Watch CNN's Jim Acosta and White House advisor Stephen Miller's heated exchange over Trump's immigration policy
CNN reporter Jim Acosta:
The Statue of Liberty says 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.' It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer.
Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be an immigrant coming into this country? If you’re telling them, you have to speak English? Can’t people learn how to speak English when they get here?
White House advisor Stephen Miller
Right now, it’s a requirement that to be naturalized you have to speak English. So the notion that speaking English wouldn’t be a part of our immigration systems would be very ahistorical.
Secondly, I don’t want to get off on a whole thing about history here, but the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of liberty and lightening the world. It’s a symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that you’re referring to was added later. It’s not actually a part of the original Statue of Liberty.