Watch live: Trump signs the 'Buy American, Hire American' executive order

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump seeks to restrict visas used by high-tech companies
- Atty. Gen. Sessions blames lax immigration enforcement for rise of MS-13
- Trump administration gives mixed messages on Turkey's election
- Treasury secretary says Trump administration is unlikely to meet its August deadline for tax reform
- President Trump's promise to use American steel for pipelines unlikely to be fulfilled
- Republicans battle to hold Georgia district due to Trump backlash