Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Pentagon launches Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in retaliation for a poison gas attack
- Trump is in Florida for a high-stakes meeting with China's president
- Rep. Devin Nunes steps aside from Russia probe amid ethics investigation
- Neil M. Gorsuch is set to be confirmed for the Supreme Court, but will the fight break the Senate?
- President Trump removes controversial advisor Stephen K. Bannon from the National Security Council
- Trump's charm offensive: Can his force of personality break through to China's president?
- Map: The military airfield hit by U.S. missiles in a deeply divided Syria
The military airfield hit by U.S. missiles in a deeply divided Syria
For the first time in Syria's six-year civil war, the U.S. has targeted the military of President Bashar Assad’s government. The Shayrat airfield is the site from which a chemical weapon attack was launched against rebel-held Khan Sheikhoun this week, according to U.S. officials. Two U.S. Navy destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea fired more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the airfield early Friday.