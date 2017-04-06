The military airfield hit by U.S. missiles in a deeply divided Syria

For the first time in Syria's six-year civil war, the U.S. has targeted the military of President Bashar Assad’s government. The Shayrat airfield is the site from which a chemical weapon attack was launched against rebel-held Khan Sheikhoun this week, according to U.S. officials. Two U.S. Navy destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea fired more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the airfield early Friday.