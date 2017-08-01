White House says Trump 'weighed in as any father would' on misleading statement about Donald Jr.'s Russia meeting

President Trump's spokeswoman acknowledged on Tuesday that he "weighed in as any father would" in drafting a misleading statement for his son last month about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians during the presidential campaign.

By the acknowledgement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders seemed to confirm the gist of a Washington Post story, published late Monday, that Trump dictated the statement for his son while aboard Air Force One, overruling advisors who wanted a fuller, more candid explanation of the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower.

At the same time, Sanders' comments in effect refuted Trump's lawyer and frequent spokesman, Jay Sekulow, who said two weeks ago on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "the president was not involved in the drafting of the statement." Sekulow also said much the same on ABC's "This Week."

Four days after Trump Jr. issued his initial, inaccurate statement on July 8 about the 2016 meeting, his father suggested to reporters that he was largely in the dark about it, and assumed Donald Jr. and his lawyers wrote the statement.

"I only heard about it two or three days ago," he said. Trump added praise for his son's "transparency."

The initial statement for Trump Jr. reportedly written on the president's plane said that the younger Trump and a Russian lawyer “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children” and their meeting was unrelated to the campaign.

Sanders insisted Tuesday that "the statement that Don Jr. issued is true. There's no inaccuracy in the statement."

Yet the son's own emails showed otherwise last month. The emails, which he released just as the New York Times planned to publish them, revealed that he came to the meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya not to talk about adoptions, as his statement claimed, but on an acquaintance's assurance that she was a Russian government lawyer who had "official documents and information" that would "incriminate" Hillary Clinton, "and be very useful to your father."

The emails further said the information was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

“If it’s what you say I love it,” Trump Jr. responded to his email correspondent, Rob Goldstone, a music promoter with business dealings in Russia.

Also copied on some of the emails to and from the younger Trump were Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, and Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman at the time. Both men accompanied Trump Jr. to the meeting, which included other Russians.

Trump Jr. and the White House have maintained that nothing came of the meeting. In that spirit, Sanders said on Tuesday that "this is all discussion frankly of no consequence."

"There was no follow-up," she added. "It was disclosed to the proper parties."