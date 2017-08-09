White House shifts tone on Obamacare repeal, signals openness to bipartisan 'fix'

The Trump administration, thwarted in several attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, notably shifted tone Wednesday, opening the door for a bipartisan plan to "fix" the law.

"Both folks in the House and the Senate, on both sides of the aisle frankly, have said that Obamacre doesn't work," Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Fox & Friends. "And it needs to be either repealed or fixed."

Talk of fixing the law is new. Price and President Trump have long talked only of repealing the law, although they've taken various positions on whether a replacement should come later or at the same time as repeal.

The Republican-controlled Congress, despite seven years of campaign promises, has been unable to come up with a repeal plan that can pass both chambers. And Democrats, who see the law as a signature accomplishment for both Obama and the party, have been unwilling to help them.

Both sides do agree that some changes could be made to improve insurance markets, which have been unstable in many places as some large insurers have pulled out of some states, leaving some consumers with few or no plans from which to choose.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not back away from Price's wording when asked whether the administration is serious about a plan to fix the law rather than repeal it.

"We are always looking for best ways to improve and fix the broken Obamacare system," she said in an email.

The shift comes soon after lawmakers have intensified their own efforts at a bipartisan plan. Last week, Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the committee’s senior Democrat, announced plans to begin working on a plan to stabilize the markets.

Industry officials have said a fix could include at least four components:

1) Ending uncertainty over whether the Trump administration will continue to fund assistance that the law offers to low- and middle-income consumers to help offset co-pays and deductibles.

2) Creating a better reinsurance system to protect insurers from big losses in the event they get an unexpected glut of unhealthy and expensive patients.

3) Increasing outreach and marketing to persuade younger and healthier people to buy insurance, because they tend to balance out expensive claims from older and less healthy customers.

4) New plans or incentives to lure more insurers to sell plans in rural areas.

Even as talk of bipartisanship increases, Republicans remain concerned about political fallout from their core voters, many of whom may be angered by the failure to repeal the existing law.

Tension over that problem has prompted infighting between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the administration.

McConnell told an audience in his home state Monday that Trump had raised expectations unrealistically, in large part because of his inexperience with legislating.

“Our new president has of course not been in this line of work before," he said at a local Rotary club in Florence, Ky. "And I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

That elicited a retort from Dan Scavino, Trump's social media director, who accused McConnell of making "excuses."