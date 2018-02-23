Here's why the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch is returning to Las Vegas

"I am happy to return for the fourth time at T-Mobile Arena for this historic rematch against Golovkin," said Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), a former two-division champion, in a statement released by Golden Boy. "I opened the doors of this place to the world of boxing," by knocking out Amir Khan in May 2016, "and it has become my favorite venue. This is where the fight started, and this is where I'll end it by doing what I and my fans most desire: knocking him out."