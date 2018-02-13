Avery Bradley is trying to get going with Clippers

It has not been easy for newly acquired Clippers guard Avery Bradley to find his rhythm with his teammates.
Bradley has played in only five games with the Clippers since being acquired from the Detroit Pistons in a trade in late January.
Mostly, though, Bradley is trying to find his way in the offense.
His defense remains solid, and coach Doc Rivers is happy with that.
"I think it's a mix of me trying to find my rhythm and my game and trying to learn how to play off these guys," Bradley said. "They have a lot of offensive-minded guys on this team. So I have to figure out, and not only myself, but Doc has to figure out how he wants to use me. It's only been a few games, so we'll figure it out."
Bradley joined the Clippers while dealing with a groin injury that forced him to sit out seven games with Detroit.
In his first four games with the Clippers, Bradley averaged 7.0 points, 5.25 rebounds and 28.8 minutes per game.
He was shooting 47.2% from the field, but missed all seven of his three-point shots.
Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, Bradley had 11 points on four-for-11 shooting. He made his first three-pointer since joining the Clippers.
"Yeah, it definitely is challenging," Bradley said. "In my eyes, I've been a two-way player for the last three years in this league. It's challenging, but it's part of the business. … I've got to make the most of it, figure out other ways. I know I wanted to challenge myself to get more rebounds coming here. I didn't get much in Detroit. So, you just have to find other ways to be effective in the game."
Bradley did spend a few years in Boston playing when Rivers was the coach of the Celtics.
So in many ways, that has helped Bradley ease into his new surroundings.
"I understand Doc," Bradley said. "I know the majority of the coaches here. It made the transition a lot easier for me. Even some of the offensive calls, it was easy. I just came out here and wanted to make an immediate impact and try to help our team win games right away."
Twitter: @BA_Turner