Baseball: Servite is 9-2 after doubleheader sweep

It was a good week for Servite baseball. The Friars knocked off Chatsworth earlier this week and on Saturday, they swept a doubleheader from JW North, 9-7, and 6-0, to improve to 9-2.

Tanner Smith had two doubles in the first game. Michael Frias threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball in the second game, giving up one hit while striking out five. He finished with a two-hitter.

Josh Medina struck out seven in six shutout innings and Zach Kaminkow had a single and double in Chatsworth’s 1-0 win over Santa Barbara.

Cameron Gaskill had a no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings as El Camino Real defeated San Dimas, 8-0. Elan Filous had three hits and Jacob Gordon had three RBI.

Jake Jackson struck out eight and threw a three-hit shutout in El Toro’s 5-0 win over Gahr.

Mission Viejo defeated Saugus, 9-2, in first game of doubleheader. Will Levine threw five shutout innings. Matt Austin had two hits and two RBI. In the second game, Saugus won, 7-4. JC Choy had three hits.

Aliso Niguel defeated Cypress, 6-2, in 10 innings.

Cody Jefferis and Kendall Thomas each had two hits in Hart’s 7-2 win over El Segundo.

El Dorado defeated Oaks Christian, 6-5, in the first game. Kyle Luckham had three RBI. Dane Morrow had a two-run home run and Adam Kerner three hits for Oaks Christian. In the second game, Oaks Christian won, 3-2, in eight innings. Ryan Ohanian had a walk-off two-run home run.

Muir swept a doubleheader from Vista del Lago, 2-0, and 17-4. Jesse Zarazua threw the shutout with seven strikeouts.

Orange Lutheran defeated De La Salle, 9-4. Sawyer Chesley had two hits and two RBI.

Mira Costa improved to 7-2 with a 9-0 win over Lakewood. Matt Beserra and Joey Acosta each had two hits and three RBI.

Simi Valley defeated Torrance, 5-2. Noah Walgren had two hits.

Basic defeated Santa Margarita, 4-3. Conner Longrie contributed three hits for the Eagles.

Sierra Canyon defeated Malibu, 11-5. Seth Stone drove in three runs.

Foothill received three hits each from Noah Philpott and Jack Sampson in a 13-1 win over Ridgeview.

Cleveland defeated Los Osos, 7-2. Nick Martin had two hits and two RBI.

Gardena Serrar defeated Lynwood, 6-3. John Jackson went three for three with two doubles.

