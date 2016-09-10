Football: Cameron Rising streak ends at 342 consecutive passes without interception

There was good news and bad news to report on Friday about Newbury Park junior quarterback Cameron Rising.

The bad news was his streak of not throwing an interception ended on his second pass attempt against Westlake. He ended up with 342 consecutive pass attempts over two seasons without an interception. Westlake picked him off three times on Friday.

But Rising did what the most important job of a quarterback is _ he led his team to victory.

Down by 20 points in the fourth quarter, Newbury Park rallied for a 43-40 win.

Rising passed for 210 yards and ran for 127 yards. And he probably celebrated afterward despite the interceptions.

