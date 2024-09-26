Brady Smigiel throws five touchdown passes in Newbury Park victory

Solidifying his status as the No. 1 prep quarterback prospect in Ventura County, Brady Smigiel threw five touchdown passes and ran for another in leading Newbury Park to a 43-14 victory over Ventura in the Panthers’ nonleague finale Thursday night.

Smigiel easily surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the season and ensured Newbury Park (5-0), ranked No. 20 in the Southland by The Times, stayed undefeated.

Smigiel also played a role in not one but two records being broken on the same play by his best favorite target, who also happens to be his best buddy.

“Getting the win is the most important thing,” Smigiel said.

Smigiel finished with over 250 passing yards. Three of his touchdown throws were to senior wideout Shane Rosenthal, whose third scoring grab came on a 32-yard post corner route midway through the third quarter. The catch gave him 49 career touchdown receptions, surpassing the Ventura County record set 22 years earlier by Panthers wide receivers coach Whitney Lewis, who played at St. Bonaventure (graduating in 2003) before playing at USC. It was also Rosenthal’s 270th career reception, moving him ahead of former Newbury Park receiver Leodes Van Buren on the all-time county list.

“Shane and I have been best friends since kindergarten, we’ve played during recess our entire lives, going over plays, so this is really special,” Smigiel said. “I’m always looking for the open guy and usually that’s Shane. If they’re not going to double-team him, we know he’s going to be better than anyone lined up against him.”

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel scores on a three-yard touchdown run during the second quarter Thursday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“I credit all my coaches for putting me in the best positions and Coach Whitney has taught me so much ... to have my name up there with his is an honor,” said Rosenthal, a senior committed to Princeton. “Playing with Brady all these years he knows where I’m going to be, and if I find a way to get open I know he’ll find me.”

Smigiel, who verbally committed to Florida State over the summer, threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 46 touchdowns as a freshman and more than 4,200 yards and 52 touchdowns as a sophomore. Impressive numbers, but in his first two seasons he also threw 25 interceptions — a stat he wants to cut down as an upperclassman.

So far, so good.

In his first five games this season, Smigiel has thrown 19 touchdown passes with two interceptions. He was red hot in the first half versus Ventura, connecting on 16 of 23 throws for 246 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran for a three-yard score.

The Panthers open Conejo Coast League action next Saturday at Santa Barbara. Ventura (2-3) plays at Buena next Friday in a Channel League opener.