Former Servite player Matthew Slater comes through in Super Bowl LI overtime

Eric Sondheimer
Former Servite standout Matthew Slater, the New England Patriots' special teams captain, came through big time on Sunday in overtime in Super Bowl LI.

It was his job to call heads or tails in the coin flip to decide which team would get the ball first.

He called heads, the Patriots got the ball and Tom Brady & Co. did the rest, ending the game with a touchdown in a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Slater, who played for UCLA and has been one of the NFL's best special teams players, will go down in history with the trivia question: Who guessed correctly the coin flip to give the Patriots the ball first?

