USC football announcer makes final calls of compassion

Arbogast has to be the only Southland broadcaster who also occasionally does public address announcements for football games at his former high school, and referees YMCA youth games when nobody else is available. The other night, he even threw out the first pitch at a Little League playoff game, which perfectly illustrates a low-key lifestyle that includes living in a small, rented Venice apartment with his wife, Jenny, and driving a Pontiac Vibe with 220,000 miles on it.