High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa 14, Marlborough 13
Foothill 12, San Clemente 7
DIVISION 2
El Segundo 13, Huntington Beach 11
St. Margaret’s 13, San Juan Hills 11
DIVISION 3
Trabuco Hills 14, Aliso Niguel 4
Oaks Christian 12, Dos Pueblos 10
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Loyola at Foothill, 12 p.m.
Mater Dei at Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Oaks Christian at Dos Pueblos
San Clemente at Aliso Niguel, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Riverside King vs. West Ranch at Valencia
Agoura at Grace Brethren
Note: Girls Finals (all divisions) Fri., May 16 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA; Boys Finals (all divisions) Sat., May 17 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA.
