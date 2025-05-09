Advertisement
High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa 14, Marlborough 13

Foothill 12, San Clemente 7

DIVISION 2

El Segundo 13, Huntington Beach 11

St. Margaret’s 13, San Juan Hills 11

DIVISION 3

Trabuco Hills 14, Aliso Niguel 4

Oaks Christian 12, Dos Pueblos 10

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Loyola at Foothill, 12 p.m.

Mater Dei at Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Oaks Christian at Dos Pueblos

San Clemente at Aliso Niguel, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Riverside King vs. West Ranch at Valencia

Agoura at Grace Brethren

Note: Girls Finals (all divisions) Fri., May 16 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA; Boys Finals (all divisions) Sat., May 17 at Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA.

