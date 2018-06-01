Cavaliers' JR Smith isn't the only player to make a boneheaded mistake at the worst possible time

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner should have had an easy play on a slow roller by the New York Mets’ Mookie Wilson during the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. With an out there, the Red Sox would have extended the game to an 11th inning and preserved their chance of winning their first championship since 1918. But somehow the ball found its way between Buckner’s legs and into the outfield, allowing New York’s Ray Knight to score the winning run. The Mets would go on to win Game 7, and Buckner would become a goat in the eyes of long-suffering Red Sox fans, who would have to wait 18 more years before finally seeing their team win another World Series.