Letters: Dick Enberg never lost his touch

When I first heard of Dick Enberg passing away, it brought back terrific memories of many sporting events he was a part of over the years. His versatility as a broadcaster was second to none. He was like a great point guard who made everyone around him better. Dick Enberg seemed to have so fun much broadcasting any event he was a part of, that his enthusiasm carried through your radio and or television set.

Growing up, some of my fondest memories were of Enberg and Don Drysdale doing Angels games. The duo seemed be have a perfect partnership. Always sharing stories, laughing, and genuinely enjoying themselves at the ballpark. Enberg and Drysdale were so entertaining on the air together, that you wanted to join them in the broadcast booth, and be a part of their fun. I am sure Dick Enberg is in heaven, entertaining a new audience, with some of his famous calls like “Oh my” or “You can touch ’em all.” Mr. Enberg, thanks for a lifetime of great memories.

Chris Sorce

Fountain Valley

::

I first met Dick Enberg when he was hired to be the color man for Rams’ broadcasts with my father Bob Kelley. Oh my! Dad was not happy with this new arrangement. Having suffered several heart attacks, his once-crisp delivery had slowed and the writing was on the wall. Lost my dad in 1966, but the Rams got Dr. Enberg.

For sports fans: When God closes a door, he always leaves a window open. RIP Professor.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

::

In the 1970s, my brother, our buddy and I volunteered to decorate Rose Parade floats. We were excited when Dick Enberg walked by previewing floats to prepare for broadcasting the parade. We asked him the question of the day: Who should be the Rams’ starting quarterback, Pat Haden or James Harris? He said, “Well, don’t forget about the kid.”

The legendary sportscaster, who got into the broadcast business accidentally and stayed in it to supplement his teacher’s salary, has died at 82.

Years later, I thought how cool it was that this great announcer took a minute to talk to a few young fans. He also knew what he was talking about. The “kid” he referred to turned out to be Super Bowl quarterback Ron Jaworski.

John Thompson

Downey

Dodgers dollars

Dylan Hernandez’s report that the Dodgers’ free spending days are over was not unexpected and already ongoing but still devastating for any longtime, championship-craving Dodgers fan. Dumping A-Gon and passing on the likes of Verlander and Stanton are all signals there will be no Bryce Harper, Manny Machado or Andrew McCutchen in the Dodger future.

The Dodgers cannot have it both ways. They can’t say they are saving salary space for the 2018 free agent class while tacitly admitting they won’t go over the luxury tax threshold again. Now we can only rely on luck and good fortune, not the ownership’s hoarding of their abundant fortune, to end the championship drought.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

::

Don’t look for the Dodgers to slash player salaries next year. Not if they want to finish atop the NL West again.

Since 2008, the Dodgers have sported the division’s highest team payroll seven times, and won it each time. The other three years the Giants had the highest payroll, and won twice.

In the NL West, money talks.

Edward Alston

Santa Maria

::

The proposition that the Dodgers’ aversion to exceeding the luxury tax threshold is driven at any level by a desire to not see their top draft pick dropped 10 spots is, respectfully, ludicrous. If the Dodgers’ current regime is ever in a position where the team earns a high pick worthy of protection, ownership will surely shortly employ a new regime. Let’s at least be honest and admit what every Dodgers fan and TV watcher knows for certain: In L.A., It’s all about the money, baby.

Konrad Moore

San Diego

::

The fans of Los Angeles should pay homage to Adrian Gonzales for his unselfish devotion to baseball and the Dodgers. He epitomizes what a true gentleman and sportsman should be. He helped start the revitalization of the franchise and due to his magnanimous act of putting himself on the disabled list, allowed a young player, Cody Bellinger, the opportunity to flourish.

Adrian was the heart of the Dodger lineup during his tenure here and I would like to salute you, Gonzo, and pay tribute to your contribution to the Dodger organization and the game of baseball. You will be missed!

Marshall Pattison

Porter Ranch

::

After looking at the trade the Atlanta Braves made with the Dodgers, one can only imagine how desperate they were to get rid of Matt Kemp. And now we are stuck with him, again. Is Milton Bradley available?

Ralph S. Brax

Lancaster

::

All this time I thought the Dodgers were using the $8.5-billion TV contract to keep ticket prices down.

Pete Morales

La Palma

Honoring Kobe

Every day, in every section of the Times (less so in the Sports section), I see story after story that in some way is related to the #MeToo movement in which women are finding their voice regarding sexual harassment or assault by men. In 2003, Kobe Bryant was charged with sexual assault. Charges were later dropped because the accuser, after being in effect put on trial by Bryant’s lawyers, said she would not testify. Read her story. It does not lack credibility. Yet now, Jeannie Buss and your gushing writers have totally forgotten the incident.

Oh yes, I know that Kobe paid a huge price at the time. Vanessa’s ring was not cheap.

Bill Gable

Laguna Beach

::

I had to choke on the many accolades regarding Kobe Bryant, especially from Magic Johnson, who proclaimed that Kobe is “the greatest who’s ever worn the purple and gold.” Really?? Excluding yourself, Magic, Kareem, and Jerry West? Then there is Shaquille O’Neal, who for some reason gives the title to Kobe as the greatest Laker ever.

Lou Soto

Trabuco Canyon

::

Why would you guys quote Lonzo Ball regarding Kobe’s retirement ceremony: “It was definitely different … I’d never seen nothing like it.” The guy is 20 years old! I’m betting there are a million things he has never seen, besides never finishing an English class.

Pat Daigh

Irvine

::

So Kobe Bryant wants to lecture the current Lakers’ generation? OK, Kobe, I’m sure you’ll start with wrangling overpriced contracts following your prime, leaving the franchise unable to financially compete for top free agents, and then leaving the team as a lottery perennial. Nothing like a great role model!

Jack Wolf

Westwood

::

I hope when they place a statue of Kobe Bryant outside Staples , they don’t have him throwing a pass . No one will have any idea who it is .

Bert Bergen

La Canada

::

Kobe’s jersey ceremony was dignified and well done. However, retiring two jerseys was over the top. Two jerseys cheapens that honorable wall, and it demeans the other Laker greats. A display that was classy is now gaudy.