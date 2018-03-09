Serena Williams happy after taking first step of post-motherhood comeback

Patience has become a key resource for her and will continue to be important as she faces better players here and in subsequent tournaments. "I'm not where I want to be. But I'm getting there," she said. "And that's one thing I realized: I'm not going to be there today or next week or tomorrow but I will eventually get there and I do have my goals on when I want to be peaked. At some point I need to start and jump and fly. I can do it. Every day is going to be a challenge for me but I know I'll overcome it and I'm ready to overcome it."