MLB: White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar has brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm

Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar was in stable but critical condition Saturday, a day after suffering a brain hemorrhage while in the dugout during a game.
Farquhar passed out during the sixth inning Friday night after getting two outs against Houston. He was helped by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs. He regained consciousness before being taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The White Sox announced that additional testing revealed the brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. Farquhar was receiving treatment and being closely monitored in the neurosurgical ICU unit at Rush University Medical center.
Manager Rick Renteria met with players before Saturday's game against Houston and updated them on Farquhar's condition. Asked if the right-hander required surgery, Renteria said, "We'll see how they proceed and hopefully the outcome is a positive one."
The team said it will provide updates on Farquhar's health as appropriate, but requested privacy for the family.
The 31-year-old fainted moments after leaving the mound.
Renteria said Saturday that Farquhar "had a strong heartbeat, a good pulse and was breathing well" when he left Guaranteed Rate Field after passing out. Renteria said no one on the team saw advance signs that Farquhar might be suffering from the condition.
Farquhar's diagnosis stunned his teammates.
"Yeah, I mean, it crushes us in this clubhouse," said James Shields, who started Friday's game. "And nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens, you know."
"He's definitely stable from what we hear, but he's got a long way to go and he's fighting," he said.
Farquhar was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2008 draft and made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2011. The right-hander is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 253 career relief appearances with Toronto, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Chicago.
The White Sox put Farquhar on the 10-day disabled list. Right-hander Gregory Infante was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.
Mets send Harvey to bullpen
Matt Harvey found out he's been sent to the New York Mets' bullpen and was furious. He admits his pitching hasn't been good and says he's determined to earn his way back into the rotation.
"On a scale of one to 10 being (upset), a 10," Harvey said before the Mets played Atlanta on Saturday night. "But my performance hasn't been there and I have to do whatever I have to do to get back into the starting rotation and right now that's go to the bullpen and work on some things . . . figure it out."
A starter his whole career, the 29-year-old Harvey lost his spot after repeated problems on the mound.
"He threw a bullpen today, and he'll be available Tuesday," first-year Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "I don't think he is obviously very happy about it. I wouldn't say he's discouraged. I think he's motivated to go out there and show everybody that he can be a starter again at some point."
Since a solid first start, Harvey has struggled, most recently when he allowed six earned runs in the first three innings Thursday night in Atlanta as the Braves beat New York 12-4. That dropped Harvey to 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA. In 26 innings over four starts, he's allowed 26 hits, four home runs and four walks.
With the return of injured left-handed starter Jason Vargas imminent, the Mets have been considering going to a six-man rotation or moving a current starter to the bullpen.
Lefty Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.77) will remain in the rotation with Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz. Vargas, recovering from a broken bone on his non-pitching hand, will make a rehabilitation start Monday for triple-A Las Vegas and then join the rotation.
Etc.
The New York Yankees will call up top prospect Gleyber Torres, a 21-year-old infielder, before Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Associated Press has learned. Torres has hit .347 with three doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs for triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the International League. He was removed from the RailRiders' 6-5 loss to Toledo on Saturday after six innings. …
The Washington Nationals have recalled right-hander Trevor Gott from triple-A Syracuse after placing left-hander Matt Grace on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain. The club announced the moves before Saturday night's game against the Dodgers.