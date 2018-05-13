MLB: Ben Zobrist's cleats are a violation

The San Diego Padres have designated struggling third baseman Chase Headley for assignment and recalled infielder Cory Spangenberg from triple-A El Paso. ... The Washington Nationals placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day disabled list and promoted veteran infielder Mark Reynolds from triple-A Syracuse. ... The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring and activated left-hander Tyler Olson from the paternity list. ... The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies were rained out after a one-hour rain delay Saturday night.