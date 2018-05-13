MLB: Ben Zobrist's cleats are a violation

Major League Baseball has warned Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs against wearing black cleats.
Zobrist posted a letter from the league office on Instagram saying the cleats he wore May 2 against Colorado violated the collective bargaining agreement. MLB says they must be at least 51% blue — the Cubs' color — and warned he could be fined and disciplined if he doesn't comply.
Etc.
The San Diego Padres have designated struggling third baseman Chase Headley for assignment and recalled infielder Cory Spangenberg from triple-A El Paso. ... The Washington Nationals placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day disabled list and promoted veteran infielder Mark Reynolds from triple-A Syracuse. ... The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring and activated left-hander Tyler Olson from the paternity list. ... The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies were rained out after a one-hour rain delay Saturday night.