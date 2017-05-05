Dodgers to put Adrian Gonzalez on disabled list; Cody Bellinger takes over at first base

The Dodgers are expected to put Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list Friday, a move that enables them to activate outfielder Joc Pederson and use Cody Bellinger as their first baseman.

Gonzalez told The Times on Wednesday he has been playing despite aggravating a herniated disk in his back. He also has played through stiffness in his right forearm and a strain in his left triceps.

The trip to the disabled list would be the first in his 14-year career.

Gonzalez, a five-time All-Star who turns 35 Monday, is batting .259 with no home runs. His .309 slugging percentage ranks 86th among the 91 qualifying National League hitters.

Bellinger, 21, the Dodgers’ top prospect, had been promoted to bolster the team’s outfield, but first base is his natural position. He is batting .303 in nine games, with two home runs and a .576 slugging percentage.

It was not immediately clear how long the Dodgers think Gonzalez might be on the disabled list.

