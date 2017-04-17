Dodgers trying to connect with next generation of fans despite lack of TV exposure

Five years ago, the Dodgers were on their way out of bankruptcy court. On Saturday, they dedicated a statue of Jackie Robinson.

In the five years since Guggenheim Baseball Management replaced Frank McCourt as the Dodgers’ owner, the team has reclaimed much of its glory. Yet that first World Series since 1988 is not the only challenge ahead, as the Dodgers work to lure young fans in a sport struggling to attract them.

The Dodgers’ owners have invested more than $1.5 billion in player salaries, luxury taxes, a management team of unprecedented depth and scope, worldwide scouting and stadium renovations, in the process fielding the highest payrolls in the sport’s history while running the team at a deficit.

Although a championship has remained elusive, the Dodgers are the only team in the major leagues to make the playoffs in each of the last four years, and they have led the majors in attendance in each of those years as well.

Commissioner Rob Manfred’s push to accelerate the pace and increase the action in major league games is rooted in the urgency to attract a new generation of fans, in an era when competition extends beyond other sports to an ever-expanding world of digital entertainment.

The Dodgers face a steeper climb in that the face-value price of their cheapest Sunday ticket is $21, their television broadcasts are blacked out among a majority of their fans, and even the fans who pay to get the telecasts cannot watch them on a computer or smartphone. In addition, the Dodgers now must sell their team in an already crowded sports market joined last year by the Rams, this year by the Chargers and next year by the soccer club LAFC.

“The Dodgers have got the legacy. They’ve got the history. They’ve got the championships,” said Bob Wagner, an industry consultant, former chief marketing officer of the Ducks and former vice president of advertising for the Angels.

“But it’s changed so dramatically from when it was, ‘Just win, baby, and they will come.’ ”

The strongest brand loyalties are built at the youngest ages. The Dodgers engage the community in part by building youth baseball and softball fields, holding clinics for players and coaches and lending support to youth programs in such areas as literacy, vision testing, study skills and nutrition.

“We’re not trying to sell tickets when we do this,” said Erik Braverman, the Dodgers’ vice president of marketing, communications and broadcasting. “We’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do. And we’re trying to connect, hopefully, with kids that might be with us for a lifetime.”

Manfred said the two biggest factors in whether you become a lifelong baseball fan, according to research, are whether you played the sport as a kid and the age at which you first attended a game.

“All of the stuff that we do out in the community really doesn’t mean anything if we don’t connect the dots,” Braverman said, “and that is to bring the experience to Dodger Stadium.”

That is not solely about selling tickets — the Dodgers distributed more than 50,000 free tickets last season to underprivileged youth and community groups, spokesman Steve Brener said — but the vitality of any business depends upon replenishing the base of paying customers.

Not to have the exposure to your product on television in a market of 20 million people? Every one of their games should be on TV. — Bob Wagner, marketing industry consultant

Charter Communications remains the only pay-TV service in Los Angeles that carries SportsNet LA, which is owned by the Dodgers organization, and broadcasts the team's games.

The Dodgers do not have the highest average ticket price in baseball, but their $21 minimum on Sunday — baseball’s traditional family day — is the highest in the majors. That would require $134 for a family to buy four tickets in advance and four hot dogs and four sodas at the game. The Angels offer that package for $44, for almost half their games.

“Anaheim is probably as good as anybody we have on this front,” Manfred said. He added that he could not comment on the Dodgers’ family pricing or programs because he had not reviewed them.

The Dodgers, like almost all teams, invite youngsters to join a kids’ club. Most teams charge a modest fee and include game tickets, to introduce children to the excitement of the ballpark. The Dodgers’ club is free to join but does not include game tickets, although Braverman said a club package that includes tickets is under consideration.

A previous generation of Dodgers fans was raised on the Dodger-Pepsi Fan Club, with tickets included. As a boy growing up in Houston, Braverman said, he got game tickets through a kids’ club whose name he remembers to this day: Astro Buddies.

“I’m a 47-year-old man now,” Braverman said, “but I can still recall being a 5-, 6- and 7-year old kid and being a member of those programs.”

Braverman said the Dodgers’ ticket prices represent “the best value in town, from a sporting standpoint,” particularly compared to NBA and NFL competition perceived to be more effective in reaching the younger generation.

When he worked for the Angels, Wagner said, the team conducted a study to determine which factors most swayed fans to attend a game. Whether the prices were perceived as fair was more important than whether the team was competitive, a consideration he said the Dodgers might find as well.

“You can’t price yourself out of the market where only the elite get to go,” he said, “and where they’re not on TV.”

For the fourth consecutive year, the cable company that markets the Dodgers-owned SportsNet LA channel has been unable to sell it to any other major cable or satellite provider in the Los Angeles area. The Dodgers got a record $8.35 billion in their 25-year cable deal, but there is no end in sight to the blackout.

“They’re pushing all the right buttons, but that TV contract has just been a killer,” Wagner said. “It’s hurt the team. It didn’t hurt them financially.

“It’s one thing to take care of 45,000 or 50,000 people a night. But, with how well they play and with all the improvements they have made, not to have the exposure to your product on television in a market of 20 million people? Every one of their games should be on TV.

“They’re trying as hard as they can. But it’s hard to believe it’s taken this long without having that worked out.”

The Dodgers also are one of three teams — the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals are the others — whose television broadcasts are not streamed in their local market.