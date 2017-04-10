Red Sox fumigate locker room to fight flu bug

The Boston Red Sox have fumigated and disinfected their clubhouse at Fenway Park to help fight the flu.

Boston manager John Farrell says it has been done a few times while the team has been on the road.

After closing a series in Detroit on Monday, Boston is scheduled to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox (3-2) have been hit hard by the bug.

Hanley Ramirez has played just two games because of it, and Mookie Betts returned to the lineup Sunday after the flu kept him out for almost a week. Robbie Ross is on the disabled list with the illness, and even broadcaster Dave O'Brien has been sidelined with symptoms.